Announcing the ChainLink Network, a Fully Decentralized Blockchain Middleware.
Connect Smart Contracts to your Apps & Data

Easily connect smart contracts to your web application, any API, and widely accepted USD payments.

ChainLink a Smart Contract

Connect to Any Existing API

Easily connect smart contracts on various networks to your existing application and critical external data

Send Widely Used Payments

Send Payments from your smart contract to existing bank accounts and over widely used payment networks

Connect With Other Chains

Create secure cross-chain connectivity between your main smart contract and any other public or private chain

Our Users and Industry Recognition

We're proud to be working with SWIFT on their own SWIFT Smart Oracle. Allowing smart contracts on various networks to make payments, send governance instructions, and release collateral with over 11,000 banks.
We've been chosen as a 2017 Blockchain Applications Cool Vendor by Gartner. We feel this validates the value that CTOs and CIOs see in our more secure approach to connecting smart contracts with critical external resources.
We're partnered with Cornell's IC3, to help launch the first Intel SGX secured link between smart contracts and external data. This more secure way of running an oracle is the future and we're glad to be moving it forward. 
We were selected by the World Economic Forum's Tipping Point report as the "Shift in Action" for Smart Contracts, for our work on allowing smart contracts in the Bitcoin network to be automatically triggered by external data.

Ethereum ChainLink

Connect your Ethereum smart contracts to critical data feeds, any web API and various
widely accepted payment methods.

Launch Ethereum ChainLink

Bitcoin ChainLink

Have external events send bitcoin transactions as payment, or use bitcoin addresses to sign off on various data.

Launch Bitcoin ChainLink

Hyperledger ChainLink

Connect your Hyperledger smart contracts to critical data feeds, any web API and many
widely accepted payment methods.

Create Hyperledger ChainLink

